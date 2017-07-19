FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commercial International Bank reports Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 bln versus EGP 2.27 bln year ago
July 19, 2017 / 8:16 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Commercial International Bank reports Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 bln versus EGP 2.27 bln year ago

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE:

* Commercial International Bank reports record second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.55 billion and net income of EGP 1.83 billion

* Q2 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.83 billion versus EGP 1.46 billion year ago

* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE - Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 billion versus EGP 2.27 billion year ago

* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE - As at end-June 2017, capital adequacy ratio 15.61 percent versus 14.04 percent year ago Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

