USI Insurance to buy Wells Fargo's commercial insurance business
June 27 Private insurer USI Insurance Services said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co's commercial insurance business.
June 26 Commercial Metals Co
* Commercial Metals Co - On June 23, co, unit entered second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Commercial Metals Co - Amendment amends agreement to provide for a coterminous delayed draw term loan in maximum principal amount of $150.0 million
* Commercial Metals Co - Amendment also amends agreement to extend maturity date of credit agreement to June 23, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2s8vTgP] Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 27 The value of assets of Russian business conglomerate Sistema which are under a court freeze in its legal row with oil producer Rosneft is up to 185 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), an order issued by the arbitration court of the Russian region of Bashkortostan showed on Tuesday.