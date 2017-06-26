June 26 Commercial Metals Co:
* Commercial Metals Company announces promotion of Smith to
president and chief executive officer
* Commercial Metals Co says effective September 1, Barbara
Smith will assume role of president and CEO of company and
become member of board
* Commercial Metals Co - Joe Alvarado will continue to serve
company as chief executive officer through August 31, 2017
* Commercial Metals Co - Alvarado will continue to serve as
chairman of board through company's annual meeting of
stockholders to be held in January 2018
