March 23 Commercial Metals Co:
* Commercial Metals company reports second quarter fiscal
2017 earnings per share of $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26
* Q2 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* On March 22, 2017, board of directors of CMC declared a
quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share
* Commercial Metals- "anticipate that our shipment levels
will continue to grow in our Q3"
* Commercial Metals-anticipate further pressure on margins
as imports continue to make it difficult to increase selling
prices for products in line with scrap cost increases
