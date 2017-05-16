May 16 Hong Kong government

* Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion)

* KWG Property Holding Limited and Longfor Properties Co Ltd win residential site in Kai Tak area for HK$7.2 billion

Source text in English:bit.ly/2qrsrK8

($1 = 7.7885 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)