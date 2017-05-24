US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 24 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing
* Commercial vehicle group inc says expects to achieve previously disclosed $8 to $12 million of annual savings from its restructuring efforts Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ql24nw) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
BOGOTA, June 20 A bomb attack over the weekend by the Marxist ELN rebels has halted the flow of crude along Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, sources from the military and state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Tuesday.