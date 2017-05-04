May 4 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc

* Commercial Vehicle Group announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue fell 3.8 percent to $173.4 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc says estimates that 2017 north american class 8 truck production will be in range of 215,000 - 235,000 units

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc says 2017 North American class 5-7 production is expected to be up slightly year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: