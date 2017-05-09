UPDATE 1-Delivery Hero to use IPO proceeds to stay ahead of Uber
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.5 pct (Adds details, background)
May 9 Commerzbank CFO says on analyst call discussing first-quarter earnings
* Will wait another quarter before potentially adjusting guidance for shipping unit, despite recent pickup of sector
* Wants to see Q2 results before discussing full-year earnings guidance
* Disposal process for EMC unit will not start before 2018 Further company coverage:
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.5 pct (Adds details, background)
* Hammond urges interim trade deal under Brexit (Adds market reaction, detail from speech)