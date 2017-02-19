Feb 20 Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* Announced offer, and lodged a prospectus, for a new Tier 1 Hybrid, commbank Perls IX capital notes

* Offer is expected to raise A$750 million

* Perls IX will qualify as Tier 1 capital of group

* Net proceeds of offer will be used to fund group's business

* Perls IX have an initial face value of A$100

* "Expected margin of between 3.90% and 4.10% above bank bill rate"