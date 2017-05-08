May 9 Commonwealth Bank Of Australia
* Q3 unaudited cash earnings of approximately $2.4 billion
in quarter
* "Group net interest margin slightly lower in quarter due
to higher average liquids and competition effects"
* Unaudited statutory net profit of approximately $2.6
billion in quarter
* Q3 troublesome and impaired assets were slightly lower at
$6.7 billion
* Group's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) APRA ratio
was 9.6% as at 31 March 2017
* Q3 total provisions at $3.7 billion
* "insurance income (in Q3) impacted by weather events
during the quarter, including Cyclone Debbie"
