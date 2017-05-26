BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress
May 26 Commonwealth Equity Services, Inc
* Commonwealth Equity Services Inc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in FS Investment Corp as of May 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2qkfkNX] Further company coverage:
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress
* Cyprus's EUR850 million bond issue reduces refinancing risks and demonstrates sovereign's improved financing flexibility