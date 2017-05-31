UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
May 31 Commscope Holding Company Inc
* Entered into that certain amendment agreement to credit agreement, dated as of January 14, 2011 - SEC filing
* amendment refinanced $1.096 billion of tranche 5 term loan debt due in 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)