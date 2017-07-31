FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Community Bank System reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Community Bank System reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Community Bank System Inc

* Community Bank System reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 20.7 percent to $129.3 million

* Community Bank System Inc - Qtrly net interest income was $78.0 million, an increase of $9.7 million, or 14.2%, compared to Q2 of 2016

* Community Bank System - Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its common stock, compared to a $0.31 dividend declared in Q2 of 2016

* Community Bank System Inc - ‍Adoption of amended accounting guidance resulted in a $2.2 million reduction of income tax expense in Q1 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.