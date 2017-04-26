April 26 Community Bankers Trust Corp

* Community Bankers Trust Corporation reports results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Net interest income was $10.9 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared with $10.6 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Net interest margin increased on a linked quarter basis, from 3.70 pct in Q4 of 2016 to 3.88 pct in Q1 of 2017