REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 7 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces pricing of upsized senior secured notes offering
* Priced offering of $2.20 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% senior secured notes due 2023
* size of offering was increased by $450 million aggregate principal amount subsequent to initial announcement of offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations