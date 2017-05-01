BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $4.486 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $1.78 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $1.79
* Q1 same store sales rose 0.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $4.486 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.36 billion
* Sees 2017 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $15.8 billion to $16.2 billion
* Sees 2017 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.90
* Sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions growth 0.0% to 1.5%
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $625 million to $775 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $15.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.