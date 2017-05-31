May 31 Community Health Systems Inc:
* Community Health Systems Inc says on may 30, co and unit
entered into a loan modification agreement
* Community Health -pursuant to agreement, scheduled
termination date of borrower's existing $1.0 billion revolving
credit facility extended to Jan 27, 2021
* Community Health Systems-date extended in respect of $739
million portion of commitments, aggregate commitments of
extending lenders reduced to $739 million
* Community Health Systems-certain specified financial
covenants consisting of maximum secured net leverage ratio,
interest coverage ratio also amended
