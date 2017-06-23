June 23 Community Health Systems Inc:
* Community Health Systems- unit of co, units of
CHS/Community Health Systems amended their existing accounts
receivable securitization program
* Community Health Systems- in connection with amendment,
CHS, certain CHS' units entered assignment and acceptance and
seventh omnibus amendment of facility
* Community Health Systems-amendment of receivables facility
to reflect assignment of certain lender commitments, to reduce
size of facility to $600 million
* Community Health Systems-unless earlier terminated or
subsequently extended pursuant to terms of loan
agreement,receivables facility to expire Nov 13, 2018
