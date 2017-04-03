April 3 Community Healthcare Trust Inc

* Community Healthcare Trust - on March 31, through operating partnership entered two separate interest rate swap agreements

* Community Healthcare Trust - agreements to fix interest rates on 7,5-year term loans, included in its second amended and restated credit agreement

* Community Healthcare Trust - each of swaps have notional amounts of $30.0 million, fixed LIBOR at 4.147% for 5-year term loan, 4.535% for 7-year term loan