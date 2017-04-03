Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Community Healthcare Trust Inc
* Community Healthcare Trust - on March 31, through operating partnership entered two separate interest rate swap agreements
* Community Healthcare Trust - agreements to fix interest rates on 7,5-year term loans, included in its second amended and restated credit agreement
* Community Healthcare Trust - each of swaps have notional amounts of $30.0 million, fixed LIBOR at 4.147% for 5-year term loan, 4.535% for 7-year term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)