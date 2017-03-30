BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Community Healthcare Trust Inc :
* Community Healthcare Trust increases credit facility to $250 million with $100 million term loans and lowered borrowing costs
* Community Healthcare Trust Inc says credit facility provides for a $150 million revolving facility and $100 million in term loans
* Community Healthcare Trust Inc says revolving facility matures in august 2019, with two 12-month extension options
* Community Healthcare Trust Inc says term loans consists of $50 million maturing in march 2022 and $50 million maturing in march 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: