* Community Healthcare Trust increases credit facility to $250 million with $100 million term loans and lowered borrowing costs

* Community Healthcare Trust Inc says credit facility provides for a $150 million revolving facility and $100 million in term loans

* Community Healthcare Trust Inc says revolving facility matures in august 2019, with two 12-month extension options

* Community Healthcare Trust Inc says term loans consists of $50 million maturing in march 2022 and $50 million maturing in march 2024