BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Community Trust Bancorp Inc:
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports earnings for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.64
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income $33.1 million a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.0%, from Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.