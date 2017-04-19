April 19 Community Trust Bancorp Inc:

* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports earnings for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.64

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $33.1 million a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.0%, from Q4 2016