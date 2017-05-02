BRIEF-Finbond Group says firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
May 2 Comops Ltd
* Accepted resignation of its chief executive officer, Gerry Williams effective 31 October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
LAGOS, May 26 Nigeria's stock index rose to its highest level in 10 months on Friday, lifted by gains in the banking sector as overnight lending rates eased after central bank cash injections into the banking system.