April 26 Compagnie des Alpes SA:

* Disposal of the Fort Fun Park in Germany to Looping Group

* The transaction values the business at EUR 7 million ($7.61 million) and will be settled in cash

* The sale will have an immaterial impact on the income statement over the full year Source text: bit.ly/2oK0sTu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)