BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
April 20 Compagnie Des Alpes SA:
* H1 revenue 460.1 million euros ($494.7 million) versus 443.7 million euros year ago
* Group expects its sales in Ski Areas Division to grow by more than 3.0 percent, EBITDA margin should be slightly higher than the guideline objective Source text: bit.ly/2oqJtpV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.