BRIEF-Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 26
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
May 8 Compagnie Des Magasins Populaires Limite :
* quarter ended March 2017 group revenue 238.5 million rupees versus 221.3 million rupees year ago
* quarter ended March 2017 group loss 21.7 million rupees versus loss of 16.3 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2pX51w5 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: STRONG DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES, COMPARABLE NET SALES AND EBITDA GROW 19% AND 26%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR