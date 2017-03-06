March 6 Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA:

* FY net result, group share, totals 31.4 million euros ($33.22 million) compared to 32.9 million euros in 2015

* FY operating results before disposals, changes in fair value and depreciations at 39.2 million euros (versus 33.6 million euros in 2015)

* Proposed gross dividend of 7.52 euros per share (up by 1.1 pct versus 2015)

* Board remains confident in the quality of the group's assets and cautious about its short/medium-term outlook