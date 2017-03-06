BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 6 Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA:
* FY net result, group share, totals 31.4 million euros ($33.22 million) compared to 32.9 million euros in 2015
* FY operating results before disposals, changes in fair value and depreciations at 39.2 million euros (versus 33.6 million euros in 2015)
* Proposed gross dividend of 7.52 euros per share (up by 1.1 pct versus 2015)
* Board remains confident in the quality of the group’s assets and cautious about its short/medium-term outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share