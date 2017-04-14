BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Compagnie Financiere Du Neufcour SA:
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 66,000 euros versus 330,000 euros year ago
* FY net loss of 68,000 euros versus profit of 180,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.