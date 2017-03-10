March 10 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* FY net profit group share of 50.4 million Swiss francs ($49.8 million), up 24.2 pct

* FY adjusted operating profit before net exceptional expenses up 7.2 pct to 85.8 million francs

* FY adjusted consolidated revenue was 870.1 million francs compared with 873.8 million francs in 2015, a rise of 0.2 pct at constant exchange rates

* Dividend of 4.50 francs per share