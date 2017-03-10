BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :
* FY net profit group share of 50.4 million Swiss francs ($49.8 million), up 24.2 pct
* FY adjusted operating profit before net exceptional expenses up 7.2 pct to 85.8 million francs
* FY adjusted consolidated revenue was 870.1 million francs compared with 873.8 million francs in 2015, a rise of 0.2 pct at constant exchange rates
* Dividend of 4.50 francs per share Source text: bit.ly/2mHhiVG Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0117 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )