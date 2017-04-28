BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
* Compagnie financiere tradition: reported revenue stable in Q1 2017 at 213.4 million Swiss ($214.60 million) compared with 219.5 million Swiss francs in same period in 2016, up 0.2 pct constant currencies
* At current exchange rates, Q1 consolidated revenue showed a decrease of 2.8 pct, impacted by weakness of pound sterling compared to same period last year
* Q1 group's consolidated adjusted revenue was 230.4 million Swiss francs, compared with 236.4 million Swiss francs in 2016, an increase of 0.4 pct at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.