April 28 CFT

* Compagnie financiere tradition: reported revenue stable in Q1 2017 at 213.4 million Swiss ($214.60 million) compared with 219.5 million Swiss francs in same period in 2016, up 0.2 pct constant currencies

* At current exchange rates, Q1 consolidated revenue showed a decrease of 2.8 pct, impacted by weakness of pound sterling compared to same period last year

* Q1 group's consolidated adjusted revenue was 230.4 million Swiss francs, compared with 236.4 million Swiss francs in 2016, an increase of 0.4 pct at constant exchange rates