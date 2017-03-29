BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Compagnie Lebon SA:
* FY net income group share 20.0 million euros ($21.5 million)versus 14.0 million euros year ago
* NAV at December 31, 2016 281.8 million euros versus 264.8 million euros at 31 December, 2015
* Proposes dividend of 4.0 euros for 2016, up 5.3 percent compared to 2015 dividend
* Confirms target initially announced in 2013 of doubling in value in 10 years Source text: bit.ly/2nh2f1D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.