March 29 Compagnie Lebon SA:

* FY net income group share 20.0 million euros ($21.5 million)versus 14.0 million euros year ago

* NAV at December 31, 2016 281.8 million euros versus 264.8 million euros at 31 December, 2015

* Proposes dividend of 4.0 euros for 2016, up 5.3 percent compared to 2015 dividend

* Confirms target initially announced in 2013 of doubling in value in 10 years