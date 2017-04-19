April 19 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:

* Sees continued strong growth, revenue set to double to 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in China in 2021

* Expects 26 pct of the bumper market and 16 pct of the fuel systems market in China in 2021

* Sees 30 pct of revenue with local Chinese car manufacturers in 2021

* Production of first high-pressure tank for rechargeable hybrids is scheduled to start at the end of 2017

* Ramping up development capacity in China with an investment in a new fuel systems research and development center and test lab in Wuhan, set to open in H2 2018