New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:
* Sees continued strong growth, revenue set to double to 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in China in 2021
* Expects 26 pct of the bumper market and 16 pct of the fuel systems market in China in 2021
* Sees 30 pct of revenue with local Chinese car manufacturers in 2021
* Production of first high-pressure tank for rechargeable hybrids is scheduled to start at the end of 2017
* Ramping up development capacity in China with an investment in a new fuel systems research and development center and test lab in Wuhan, set to open in H2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.