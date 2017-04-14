April 14 (Reuters) -

* Companies controlled by Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz sued fellow billionaire George Soros- Bloomberg, citing court papers

* Companies controlled by Steinmetz claimed Soros cost them at least $10 billion through defamation campaign stripping them of rights to iron ore deposit in guinea and other business opportunities- Bloomberg, citing court papers Source text : bloom.bg/2pk0EKx Further company coverage: [ ]