May 3 GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB:

* GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AND FASTATOR RENT OUT IN SKVALTAN AND PLAN FOR HIGHER RESIDENTIAL BUILDING

* SIGNED 5 YEAR RENTAL DEAL WITH A VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 3.6 MILLION

* CO EQUALLY OWNED BY GENOVA PROPERTY AND FASTATOR SIGNED NEW 5-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT WITH ANNUAL RENTAL VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 3.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)