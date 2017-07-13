FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Compass Gold Signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 1:19 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Compass Gold Signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Compass Gold Corp:

* Compass Gold signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali

* Compass Gold Corp - as part of acquisition, company will complete a 5:1 consolidation of its shares

* Compass Gold Corp - compass will acquire all MGE shares from MGE shareholders on a 0.6:1 basis

* Compass Gold Corp - Compass has also agreed to pay up to $50,000 in transaction costs incurred by MGE or MGE shareholders in connection with deal

* Compass Gold- co will acquire all MGE shares from MGE shareholders on 0.6:1 basis, result in issuance of aggregate of 12 million post-consolidation shares

* Compass Gold Corp - Co and Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd have entered into a binding letter of intent dated July 13, 2017

* Compass Gold-co to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of MGE in exchange for issuance of post‐consolidation shares of co to shareholders of MGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.