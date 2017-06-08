BRIEF-China Hongkong Photo Products says FY loss attributable HK$19.4 mln
June 22 China Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Ltd:
June 8 Compass Group Plc
* Following approval, share consolidation is expected to occur on 26 june and payment of special dividend is expected to occur on 17 july 2017
* Share consolidation will consolidate every 26 existing ordinary shares of 10 5/8 pence each into 25 new ordinary shares of 11 1/20 pence each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 22 China Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Ltd:
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding