May 18 COMPERIA.PL SA:

* Q1 PRELIM REVENUE 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRELIM. NET PROFIT OF 107,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YOY

* Q1 PRELIM. EBITDA OF 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 613,000 ZLOTYS YOY

* BETTER RESULTS IN Q1 HELPED BY OPTIMALISATION PROCESSES IMPLEMENTED IN Q2 2016