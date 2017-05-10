UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
May 10 (Reuters) -
* CMA says Capita and Vodafone face an in-depth merger investigation, unless companies offer acceptable ways of addressing competition concerns.
* CMA's initial investigation into merger found it could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in supply of wide-area paging services in UK.
* CMA says after merger, customers could face price rises and reduced quality of coverage.
* CMA says Capita has until May 17 to offer proposals to resolve competition concerns or face an in-depth phase 2 investigation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
* TARGETEVERYONE HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF THROUGH A LICENSING AND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL