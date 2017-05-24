BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
May 24 Compugates Holdings Bhd:
* Unit served notice to Westwood Marketing for termination of exclusive right to purchase in respect of standing agarwood sale and cutting deal Source text (bit.ly/2rPM3aT) Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.