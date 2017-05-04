BRIEF-Dassault Systemes buys majority stake in Outscale
June 20 Dassault Systemes: * Financial terms of deal not disclosed * Outscale is a fast-growing cloud technology company
May 4 Compugroup Medical SE
* Says Q1 revenue 142 million euros
* This corresponds to 5 percent growth of which 3 percent is organic growth
* Operating profit (EBITDA) reached eur 30 million
* Says reaffirms full year 2017 guidance
* Group revenue is expected to be in range of eur 600 million and eur 630 million and operating profit (EBITDA) between eur 138 million and eur 150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.