Commerzbank expects loss in Q2 on restructuring costs
FRANKFURT, June 23 Commerzbank warned on Friday it would post a second-quarter loss due to higher than expected restructuring costs.
June 13 Compulab Ltd
* Compulab Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $23.0 million of ordinary shares - sec filing
* Compulab Ltd says have applied for listing of ordinary shares on the NASDAQ capital market under the symbol “CPUL"
* Compulab Ltd says Maxim Group LLC underwriting the IPO
* Compulab Ltd - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2sl7nrv
* Sees private banking assets growing 20 pct annually over 5 years