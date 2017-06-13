June 13 Compulab Ltd

* Compulab Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $23.0 million of ordinary shares - sec filing

* Compulab Ltd says have applied for listing of ordinary shares on the NASDAQ capital market under the symbol “CPUL"

* Compulab Ltd says Maxim Group LLC underwriting the IPO

* Compulab Ltd - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2sl7nrv