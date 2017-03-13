March 13 Computacenter Plc

* Total dividend up 3.7 percent to 22.2 penceper share

* FY adjusted pretax profit 86.4 million pounds versus 86.9 million pounds in 2015

* Expect UK to see modest improvements due to professional services and supply chain helping overall performance

* Group's adjusted revenues decreased by 0.5 per cent in constant currency to £3,245.4 million

* Proposes final dividend of 15.0 pence per share; interim dividend paid on 14 october 2016 was 7.2 pence per share

* FY german business total revenue increased by 3.1 per cent on a constant currency basis to eur 1,702.6 million

* FY total revenue for french business declined in constant currency by 9.7 per cent to eur 495.0 million

* FY adjusted revenue in UK business declined by 1.1 per cent to £1,391.7 million

* During December and January, conducted an external evaluation of board and its committees

* During December and January, conducted an external evaluation of board and its committees

* Agreed on series of actions to improve efficiency, by having a more focused approach to information provided to board members