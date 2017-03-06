BRIEF-Softline FY loss after tax shrinks to EUR 459,000
* FY SALES OF EUR 892 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 730 THOUSAND)
March 6 Computer Innovation I Vaxjo AB (publ) :
* Mats Birgersson appointed new Chairman Source text for Eikon:
