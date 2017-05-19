May 19 Computer Modelling Group Ltd

* Computer Modelling Group announces year end results

* Computer Modelling Group Ltd Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Qtrly total revenue $19.058 million versus $19.016 million

* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018

* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - "capital expenditures are expected to recede to their normal levels of a couple of million dollars a year"

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view C$17.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S