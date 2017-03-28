UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Computer Sciences Corp:
* Computer Sciences Corp- on march 27 agreed to extend term of employment under agreement between co, J. Michael Lawrie, chairman, president, CEO
* Computer Sciences Corp- as extended by board, term of employment under CEO employment agreement will now end on March 31, 2019-sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nxSkIc) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.