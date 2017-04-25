BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Computer Task Group Inc:
* CTG reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.29
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $77 million to $79 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $312 million to $332 million
* Q1 revenue $77 million
* Computer Task Group Inc says continued to execute on three-year strategic plan and financial targets from 2017-2019
* Consolidated chief financial officer and treasurer positions
* Computer Task Group - John Laubacker promoted to senior vice president, CFO, treasurer upon resignation by mutual agreement of Brendan Harrington
* For full year 2017 operating margin anticipated to be approximately 1.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
