April 25 Computer Task Group Inc:

* CTG reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.29

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $77 million to $79 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $312 million to $332 million

* Q1 revenue $77 million

* Computer Task Group Inc says continued to execute on three-year strategic plan and financial targets from 2017-2019

* Consolidated chief financial officer and treasurer positions

* Computer Task Group - John Laubacker promoted to senior vice president, CFO, treasurer upon resignation by mutual agreement of Brendan Harrington

* For full year 2017 operating margin anticipated to be approximately 1.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: