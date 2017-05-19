US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong technology, health stocks
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 19 Computershare Ltd
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
* Confirms held discussions with a number of interested parties regarding potential transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs with growth sectors such as technology in favor again as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy.