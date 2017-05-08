BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Comtech Telecommunications Corp:
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Unit has been awarded a five-year, firm fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract
* Contract is in addition to previously announced $42.7 million contract to provide sustainment support for BFT-1 program
* Contract has a single five (5)-year base period from April 20, 2017 through April 19, 2022
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.