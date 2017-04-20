UPDATE 4-Pound suffers biggest one-day fall since January as Conservative lead slides
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)
April 20 Comtech Telecommunications Corp :
* Comtech awarded $42.7 million contract to continue support of the Blue Force Tracking program
* U.S. Army placed initial funded order of $3.5 million under contract, co expects to receive additional order to fully fund base year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)