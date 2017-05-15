May 15 ConAgra Brands Inc:

* ConAgra Brands Inc -on May 10, co and Jana Partners entered letter agreement with respect to previously disclosed amended, restated cooperation agreement between parties

* ConAgra Brands Inc -pursuant to letter agreement, agreed to nominate Bradley Alford and Thomas Dickson for election to board of directors

* ConAgra Brands Inc says in connection with entry into letter agreement, standstill period under cooperation agreement was extended Source text: (bit.ly/2qKNDOl) Further company coverage: