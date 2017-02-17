BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 17 Conagra Brands Inc
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Conagra Brands Inc - Revolving credit facility provided for under credit agreement matures on February 16, 2022, and is unsecured
* Conagra Brands-Credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility in maximum aggregate principal amount outstanding at any one time of $1.25 billion Source text: [bit.ly/2lTKSb1] Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.